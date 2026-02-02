Weather Forecast: High pressure brings a warming and drying trend

MISSOULA — Lightly scattered mixed precipitation will continue into early Tuesday as a weak disturbance moves through.

Overnight lows on Monday will only bottom out in the low to mid 30s.

Tuesday will feature decreasing clouds by late day as high pressure begins to build with highs in the low 40s to low 50s.

High pressure will then be the dominant weather feature for the rest of the week with dry conditions and highs on the rise… like, way up there in record high territory!

Erin Yost

Look for mid 40s to upper 50s Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with lots of sunshine.

Valley inversions may develop (especially for northwest Montana), so temps will lag there with morning fog/low stratus clouds possible.

As of now, the ridge breaks down by late weekend with cooler temps and precipitation back in the forecast.

