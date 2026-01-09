Weather Forecast: High pressure builds in this weekend

MISSOULA — Light, scattered snow showers will come to an end by overnight Friday as high pressure begins to build into the region.

High pressure will keep the area under a stagnant weather pattern through the weekend and much of the next week. Expect valley fog, low clouds and the potential for degraded air quality as time goes on.

A weak disturbance will override the ridge on Monday/early Tuesday bringing some mountain snow and a valley rain/snow mix… even the potential of freezing rain depending on how quickly valley inversions develop and how strong they become. It does look, however, to have enough air movement to scour out the valley inversions, so look for highs in the low to mid 40s Monday and mid to upper 40s Tuesday.

High pressure restrengthens for the rest of the week with highs remaining above average ranging from the upper 30s to the upper 40s.

