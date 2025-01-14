Weather Forecast: High pressure continues

MISSOULA — High pressure will lead to a quiet start to the week.

The main weather impacts will be valley inversions and fog each morning. Those stuck under inversions will see highs in the 20s to mid-30s.

As the ridge begins to break down, cold air trapped in the valleys will begin to lift. For this reason, the warmest temperatures of the week are expected Thursday with highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

The weather begins to change Friday as the coldest air mass of the season moves in for the weekend.

As the front approaches snow showers will develop Friday afternoon and evening. Snow is not expected to be heavy, but could create some slippery roads for that Friday evening commute.

By the weekend highs will be in the teens with lows in the single digits or below zero.

