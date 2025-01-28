Weather Forecast: High pressure continues for the next few days

Watch Now
High pressure continues through Thursday before changes to a more active weather pattern moves in on Friday.
Sheila Johnston
MISSOULA — High pressure continues, keeping cold air trapped in the valleys through Thursday.

Valley fog, inversions and degrading air quality can all be expected. Valley temperatures will mostly be in the 20s to low 30s with temperatures increasing in the higher elevations.

Things begin to change Friday as the ridge breaks down and moisture from the Pacific brings widespread mountain snow along with valley rain/snow through Saturday.

By Sunday, models show arctic air moving back into Western Montana, at the same time moisture will continue to stream in from the Pacific keeping snow in the forecast for mountains and valleys alike.

More details on this as we move through the week.

