Weather Forecast: High pressure hanging on

MISSOULA — A weak and mainly dry disturbance blew through this morning allowing some of our valley inversions to mix out, but given high pressure still resides in the region, it’ll re-develop moving forward.

Weather Forecast: 1.20.26

We’ve seen very little change to the persistent fog/low stratus impacting most of northwest Montana’s valleys over the last several days… valleys further south including the Missoula, Seeley/Swan & Bitterroot have seen those conditions off and on.

Our blocking ridge of high pressure looked like it would shift enough to allow at least SOME moisture into the northern Rockies at some point late this week, but models continue to back off on that potential.

Instead, our dry and stagnant pattern continues.

One change upcoming will be to our temperatures: an Arctic airmass will move into central Montana and push far enough west that it will spill over the Divide and bring colder temps for us here in western Montana. This looks to happen during the Friday/Saturday timeframe where we’ll see highs in the low to mid 20s and lows in the single digits. Still, remaining dry.

