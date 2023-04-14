Weather Forecast: High pressure moves in for the weekend

MISSOULA - It's another cool afternoon across western Montana.

Scattered snow showers, graupel showers or rain showers will be possible through early evening with highs in the 40s.

High pressure builds in for the weekend with warmer temperatures and some sunshine.

The highs will be in the 50s Saturday and 60s Sunday.

Cool and active weather will then return next week.

Temperatures will drop into the 40s once again by Monday with rain and snow possible through Tuesday.

The highs will remain in the 40s to low 50s through Friday of next week.

