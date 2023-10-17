Weather Forecast: High pressure quickly returns

MISSOULA — We are looking at a rather nice but breezy day for Western Montana.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 50s and 60s along with wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph.

High pressure quickly rebuilds Wednesday and continues into Saturday with sunshine and temperatures returning to the upper 60s and 70s.

There is a chance for record highs Thursday and Friday. The record in Missoula for Thursday is 74° and 72° Friday. Right now we are forecasting 74° for both days.

Starting Sunday and continuing into next week models are showing the ridge breaking down with cooler and active weather moving back in.

In fact, models are showing the coolest air so far this season moving in by the middle of next week.

Early looks show highs in the 30s to low 40s with lows in the 20s.

The first valley snow of the season could also be possible. Stay tuned for updates.