Weather Forecast: High pressure remains in place

MISSOULA — High pressure has built over the region and will continue through Thursday with dry conditions.

Valley fog and low stratus are expected as the cold, dense air gets trapped in valley locations & inversions strengthen over time.

Freezing fog can leave a thin, icy glaze on roads and overpasses—even when it isn't "snowing." We may also experience some degraded air quality by mid to late week.

A few clouds at night have the potential to keep lows slightly higher than if cloud-free, but I’d expect lows in the mid teens to mid 20s.

The ridge looks to break down by Friday evening. Depending on how strong the cold pools develop, there could be a period of mixed precipitation (including freezing rain) for our valleys. Snow levels initially will be on the higher end and may slowly lower over the weekend.

This will be more clear later this week as we see what our valley inversions do. Stay tuned!

