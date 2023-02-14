Weather Forecast: High pressure returns for the rest of the week

MISSOULA - High pressure will begin to build this afternoon and evening cutting off any remaining snow showers lingering in Western Montana.

This high pressure ridge sticks around through Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds along with highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Models continue to put the Northern Rockies into a cooler and snowy weather pattern starting Sunday and continuing through the end of February.

Although specific details on storms and snow are unclear, the pattern is favorable to bring additional snow to Western Montana.

Recent model runs are all showing the chance for arctic air to return by around Wednesday of next week.

If this stays on track, highs would drop into the teens with lows once again potentially dropping below zero.

Stay tuned for updates moving forward.

