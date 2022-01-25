Weather Forecast: High pressure returns this week

MISSOULA — After the snow Monday, high pressure quickly rebuilds Tuesday and continues through the rest of this week. Each day expect some fog in the valleys during the morning. Once that clears, expect some sunshine with highs in the 30s.

Models are showing a few weak systems that may bring some light snow to parts of western Montana Tuesday and Wednesday night. Very little to no snow accumulation is expected as these systems quickly move through.

The ridge of high pressure will begin to break down this weekend. Exact details are still unclear, however, a pattern change looks likely moving into the following week. This will open the door for colder temperatures and snow to return to the northern Rockies as we end January and start February. Stay tuned.