Weather Forecast: High pressure returns to end the week

MISSOULA — Light valley rain/snow showers along with mountain snow will continue through this afternoon. Highs today are in the upper 30s and low 40s.

High pressure returns tonight and continues through Saturday. Valley fog will be possible in the mornings with mostly to partly sunny skies during the afternoons.

Highs will be running in the 40s Wednesday and Thursday then upper 40s to low 50s Friday and Saturday.

Active weather returns Sunday and continues through next week with valley rain/snow and mountain snow returning to the forecast.

