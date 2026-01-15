Weather Forecast: High pressure stays put

MISSOULA — A blocking ridge of high pressure will be the dominant weather feature for the next several days across most of the western U.S.

Weather Forecast: 1.15.26

Valley inversions continue to develop and will strengthen as the days go on. Missoula's actually broke today, but chances are good it will return.

Erin Yost

Generally, highs will be in the mid 30s for inverted valleys and upper 30s to mid 40s where not. Morning fog/low stratus is likely and could mix out by the afternoon for some.

This prolonged period of inversions will allow stagnant conditions to develop for valleys leading to areas of degrading air quality by late week/weekend. This is something to watch as it may require an Air Stagnation Advisory from NWS.

As of now, the ridge looks to break down after this upcoming weekend - likely midweek, but until then, no precipitation is expected across the region.

