Weather Forecast: High pressure to start the week

MISSOULA — High pressure will lead to a quiet start to the week. The main weather impacts will be valley inversions and fog each morning.

Those stuck under inversions will see highs in the 20s to mid 30s.

By Thursday, models show valleys being able to break inversions leading to quick jump in temperatures as highs reach the upper 30s to low 40s.

Temperatures then quickly plummet as we are watching for the coldest air of the season to move in by the weekend.

As the cold air approaches, snow will develop Thursday night into Friday. Right now, only light accumulations of 1/2"-to-2" is expected in the valleys.

Behind the front, highs will drop into the teens and low twenties for the weekend with lows in the single digits or below zero.