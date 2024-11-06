Weather Forecast: High pressure with inversions to end the week

MISSOULA — High pressure returns and continues through Saturday.

With this high pressure, inversions will develop across area valleys to end the week.

Those stuck under inversions will see valley fog along with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Areas that break free of the inversions will be able to see temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Active weather returns Sunday and continues through next week with valley rain/snow and mountain snow returning to the forecast.

Highs will be running in the 30s to mid-40s through this time.