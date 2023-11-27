Weather Forecast: High pressure with inversions to start the week

MISSOULA — High pressure will continue to build over the northern Rockies through at least Wednesday of this week.

Strong valley inversions will develop under high pressure with low clouds, fog and cold temperatures.

Those stuck under the inversions will see highs in the 20s to low 30s while those that break free will see temperatures in the 40s.

Inversions are expected to weaken by Thursday and Friday as a weak weather disturbance moves through the Northern Rockies.

Expect highs in the 30s with mostly cloudy skies.

Models are pointing towards a "mild" and active weather pattern this weekend through the beginning of next week.

Under this setup, valleys will see rain/snow, rain or freezing rain while mountains see snowfall.

More details on this as we move through the week.

