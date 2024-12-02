Weather Forecast: High pressure with valley inversions

MISSOULA — A strong high pressure ridge will dominate our weather pattern through midweek.

Valley fog and inversions will set up with this high pressure.

The strongest inversions will set up across Northwest Montana where more snow has fallen.

Those that fall under these inversions will see highs only in the upper 20s to low 30s.

These inversions will start to break by the end of the week, this will actually allow temperatures to warm up into the mid and upper 40s.

Rain and snow showers make a return to the forecast Friday into the weekend, however, with it being so mild rain or a rain/snow mix may even fall in the mountains as well.

