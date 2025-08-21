Weather Forecast: Hot and dry conditions return for the weekend

MISSOULA — Expect sunny and somewhat hazy skies Thursday and Friday with breezy conditions at times. Highs will top out in the mid 80s.

Erin Yost

Beginning Saturday, high pressure will settle into the northern Rockies for the extended forecast period and strengthen allowing for above average temps. Most valleys of western Montana will top out in the low 90s this weekend into early next week with tons of sunshine and obviously, very dry conditions. Make sure you're taking shade or A/C breaks and staying hydrated!

Monsoonal moisture from the Desert Southwest will make its way into the region Sunday and Monday. Available moisture from this will allow for a pop-up afternoon thunderstorm or two across mainly southwest Montana with otherwise mainly sunny skies.