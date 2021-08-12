Weather Forecast: Hot and dry to end the week

MISSOULA — Building high pressure keeps us hot, dry and hazy through the upcoming weekend.

Temperatures will slowly warm each day through Saturday with upper 80s to low 90s Thursday, low to mid 90s Friday and mid to upper 90s Saturday.

An upcoming weather system will bring breezy winds to western Montana Sunday. Expect choppy conditions on area lakes and potential impacts on regional fires with gusts around 25-35 mph.

As a trough of low pressure develops, cooler air moves in to start next week. In fact, models are showing the potential for cooler and pleasant weather to stick around throughout the entire week with highs generally in the 70s to low 80s.

There will also be the chance for some precipitation to develop next week, however, this part of the forecast remains uncertain. We'll bring updates on this as more information comes available in the coming days.