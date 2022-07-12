Weather Forecast: Hot and Dry Tuesday, isolated storms return Wednesday

MISSOULA — Expect hot and dry weather Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

Tuesday night, monsoon moisture from the desert southwest will start to move into northwest Montana bringing a chance for a few isolated thunderstorms into early Wednesday morning.

The thunderstorm threat will then move into west-central and southwest Montana Wednesday. These will be very isolated, however, some storms could produce small hail, lightning and brief heavy rain.

High pressure will start to rebuild Thursday, however, once again a push of monsoon moisture could bring a few isolated storms back to west-central and southwest Montana Thursday afternoon. The main threats will be gusty winds and lightning leading to fire concerns.

Expect hot and dry weather to end the week and start the weekend. In fact Saturday looks to be the hottest day with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

