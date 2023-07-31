Weather Forecast: Hot and dry weather continues

MISSOULA — Hot and breezy conditions are expected through at least Wednesday of this week with highs in the 90s. Winds are not expected to be as strong as Sunday with gusts around 15-25 mph. But still, looking at at least two more days with elevated fire danger.

The end of the week is showcasing some much better news. Moisture from the monsoons in the southwest will move into western Montana.

Southwest Montana will have the best chance to see beneficial rain with this moisture as chances decrease the further north you travel. However, with that being said, all of western Montana will have a chance to see rain.

Another bit of good news, temperatures will be running much cooler. Topping out in the 70s to mid 80s by Friday and this continues into the weekend.