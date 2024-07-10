Weather Forecast: Hot and hazy conditions continue

MISSOULA — The heat continues as today will likely be the hottest day of the week.

The hottest temperatures will be in Northwest Montana near the Montana/Idaho border. Areas around Troy, Libby and Trout Creek could see temperatures between 100° and 105°.

Temperatures will "cool" just a bit to end the week with highs ranging in the mid to upper 90s.

No break from the heat is expected this weekend and really even into next week as high temperatures continue to run in the mid and upper 90s.

One thing we have begun to see is some smoke and haze. This is coming from fires burning primarily in Washington.

Smoke and haze will continue, however, only a light amount of smoke and haze is expected.

