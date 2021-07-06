Weather Forecast: Hot and hazy Tuesday

MISSOULA — Hot temperatures and hazy skies are expected Tuesday across western Montana. High temperatures will range from the low to upper 90s.

Smoky and hazy skies will develop today especially for areas in west-central and southwest Montana. The smoke and haze is coming from a fire located near Dixie, Idaho. The latest report from last night had the fire at approximately 400 acres.

A "cold" front will bring an increase in moisture and cloud cover Wednesday. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will develop as early as Wednesday morning for parts of western Montana and continue into the afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit cooler Wednesday topping out in the 80s to low 90s.

Expect sunny skies and warm temperatures Thursday and Friday with highs in the 80s to low 90s.

High pressure quickly builds back in by the weekend as temperatures return to the low and upper 90s Saturday and Sunday.