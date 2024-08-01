Weather Forecast: Hot and hazy weather returns

MISSOULA — Hot and smoky weather will return to western Montana Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will be running in the mid-90s to low 100s during this time.

Sunday, our next weather system will move into western Montana bringing cooler temperatures along with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be running mostly in the 80s to low 90s.

Looking at next week, models are showing a somewhat active weather pattern for western Montana with daily chances of showers and storms Tuesday through Friday along with highs mostly in the low to upper 80s.