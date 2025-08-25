Weather Forecast: Hot and hazy weather through Tuesday

MISSOULA — Hot and dry weather continues Monday and Tuesday for western Montana with highs running in the low to mid 90s.

This hot weather will continue to allow wildfires to be active creating smoky and hazy skies, especially around west-central and southwest Montana through Tuesday.

Changes begin Wednesday and continue Thursday as several rounds of rain showers and thunderstorms move in from the southwest.

Very similar to the beginning of the month, storms that do develop will be capable of producing very heavy rain. Cooler temperatures will also return with highs in the 80s Wednesday then 70s to low 80s Thursday.

Dry weather returns Friday into the weekend with highs running mostly in the low to mid 80s.