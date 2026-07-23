Weather Forecast: Hot and hazy weather to end the week

MISSOULA — Hot and hazy conditions set up today with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Isolated thunderstorms will also develop again this afternoon and evening. Unlike the past few days where southwest Montana saw thunderstorm activity, all of western Montana has a chance to see a few storms later today.

Hot temperatures and breezy winds set up Friday and Saturday with highs in the 90s to low 100s. The combination of heat and winds will lead to elevated fire danger going into the weekend. An increase in wildfire smoke is also expected this weekend with the gusty winds.

Temperatures cool a bit Sunday into next week with highs closer to seasonal normal topping out in the upper 80s to low 90s.