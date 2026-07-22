Kalispell police chase ends in arrest after driver flees traffic stop over restraining order violation

KALISPELL — A 51-year-old Flathead County woman is in custody after leading law enforcement on a pursuit through Kalispell Wednesday morning.

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a vehicle near the intersection of Cemetery Road and Highway 93 South at approximately 7:30 a.m. on July 22, 2026, in connection with a restraining order violation.

The driver failed to yield, prompting a pursuit involving the Flathead County Sheriff's Office and Kalispell Police Department through Kalispell.

Law enforcement used stop sticks to disable the fleeing vehicle, allowing officers to safely resolve the incident.

The driver was identified as Laura Ann Johnson-Daley. Johnson-Daley is currently being held at the Flathead County Detention Center.

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office says there is no further threat to the community at this time.