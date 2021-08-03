Weather Forecast: Hot and smoky the next few days

MISSOULA — Fog has developed this morning for the valleys of northwest Montana. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for the Flathead and Mission Valleys along with the West Glacier Region through 11 am. Fog combined with wildfire smoke could make for very low visibility at times.

Once the fog clears expect smoky, hazy and hot conditions Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s to middle 90s.

Smoky, hazy and hot conditions will develop again Wednesday with highs in the 90s. The recent moisture in the atmosphere, along with the hot conditions will create an unstable afternoon atmosphere, leading to isolated thunderstorm chances. The best chance to see a few thunderstorms look to be across northwest Montana Wednesday.

Another round of scattered to isolated thunderstorms will be possible Thursday afternoon, these will primarily be found across west-central and southwest Montana. High temperatures will generally be in the 80s to low 90s.

A pattern change is still expected for this upcoming weekend bringing in cooler weather. High temperatures will fall into the upper 70s and low 80s Friday then upper 60s to mid 70s Saturday and Sunday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms look to remain in the forecast as well, with most of those developing on Friday and Saturday.