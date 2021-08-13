Weather Forecast: Hot and smoky through the weekend

MISSOULA — High pressure will keep hot and smoky weather in the forecast through the weekend. Highs will range in the low to upper 90s across western Montana Friday - Sunday.

Cooler temperatures will begin moving in next week as a system breaks down the high pressure ridge. Temperatures will be around seasonal average Monday topping out in the low to upper 80s. Temperatures will be even cooler Tuesday with highs in the 70s to low 80s and this will continue through the rest of the week.

Rain chances will also be possible Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. However, these will not be widespread with just a few light scattered showers expected.