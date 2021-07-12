Weather Forecast: Hot and smoky to start the week

MISSOULA — Hot and smoky weather expected Monday with highs topping out in the 90s. Widespread areas of smoke is expected to stick around through the day.

Monday night into Tuesday morning a weak system will bring a chance for isolated thunderstorms to develop. Most of the storms will develop along and east of the divide, however, a few thunderstorms could move as far west as the Missoula, Mission and Flathead Valleys. These storms will then clear leading to another sunny, smoky and hot day with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

High pressure keeps dry, smoky and hot weather in the forecast through the rest of the week and into the upcoming weekend. Highs look to be mostly in the low to mid 90s this week then could even warm into the mid and upper 90s by the weekend.