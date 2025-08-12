Weather Forecast: Hot day Tuesday

MISSOULA — Hot temperatures for our Tuesday with highs well into the 90s by the afternoon.

For Wednesday, we are looking at hot and breezy conditions leading to a day of elevated fire danger. Wind gusts between 25-35 mph, very low relative humidity and hot temperatures will allow any fires to take off and spread very quick.

A mostly dry cold front moves through Wednesday night cooling temperatures to end the week and weekend.

Highs fall back into the low to mid 80s Thursday then 70s to mid 80s Friday into Saturday.