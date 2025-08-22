Weather Forecast: Hot, dry and hazy weekend ahead

MISSOULA — Expect sunny and somewhat hazy skies again Friday with breezy conditions (gusts in the 15-20mph range) at times. Highs will top out in the upper 70s to mid 80s closer to the Divide and in the mid 80s to around 90 the further west you head towards the Idaho border.

Erin Yost

Beginning Saturday, high pressure will strengthen across the northern Rockies allowing for above average temps, sunny/hazy skies and dry conditions. Most valleys of western Montana will top out in the low 90s this weekend into early next week.

Erin Yost

Monsoonal moisture from the Desert Southwest will make its way into the region late this weekend into early next week. Available moisture from this will allow for a pop-up thunderstorm or two across mainly southwest Montana with otherwise mainly sunny skies. The threat for thunderstorms may move further northward towards the Mission Valley by Wednesday.