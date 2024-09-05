Weather Forecast: Hot, dry and smoky through the weekend

MISSOULA — High pressure will be the main driving force behind our weather through at least Tuesday of next week.

Under this high pressure, temperatures will be running in the 80s to low 90s with smoky and hazy skies overhead.

The thickest smoke looks to show up in Southwest Montana with clearer skies for areas further north.

Looking at the long term, models are showing the ridge breaking down by around Wednesday of next week (Sept. 11).

This will open the door for cooler and wet weather returning by the end of next week.

