Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Weather Forecast: Hot, dry and smoky through the weekend

Hot and smoky
Lewis
Hot and smoky
Posted
and last updated

MISSOULA — High pressure will be the main driving force behind our weather through at least Tuesday of next week.

Under this high pressure, temperatures will be running in the 80s to low 90s with smoky and hazy skies overhead.

The thickest smoke looks to show up in Southwest Montana with clearer skies for areas further north.

Looking at the long term, models are showing the ridge breaking down by around Wednesday of next week (Sept. 11).

This will open the door for cooler and wet weather returning by the end of next week.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader