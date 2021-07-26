Weather Forecast: Hot Monday, thunderstorm chances return Tuesday

MISSOULA — Looking at a hot and hazy day Monday with highs topping out in the low to upper 90s across western Montana.

Monsoon moisture will begin to move back into western Montana Tuesday. These storms will be very isolated in nature, however, all of western Montana will have a chance to at least see a few showers or thunderstorms develop.

Isolated thunderstorms will again be possible Wednesday. Model guidance has around 200 percent of normal available moisture moving into southern Idaho County and southwest/west central Montana and around 100-150 percent of normal elsewhere. A mix of wet and dry storms will be possible as they develop.

Above normal moisture will linger south of I-90 for the rest of the week with daily thunderstorms expected. Temperatures will remain hot and skies will remain hazy as well with highs topping out in the upper 80s to mid 90s through the week.