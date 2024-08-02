Weather Forecast: Hot Saturday, Showers and storms Sunday

MISSOULA — It will be hot and hazy for your Friday with temperatures running in the mid-90s to low 100s across the region.

Expect the same weather set on Saturday. However, an approaching system will bring an increase in cloud cover later in the day. This will help keep temperatures a few degrees cooler than what we had Friday.

The previously mentioned system will usher in cooler temperatures along with some scattered showers and storms on Sunday. Expect highs in the 80s.

Looking at next week, the warmest day will be Monday with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

After this, models show a cooler and slightly wet pattern. Highs will be in the 80s with a chance of a few isolated showers and storms each afternoon and evening.

