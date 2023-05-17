Weather Forecast: Hot temperatures and smoky skies

MISSOULA — Showers and thunderstorms will again develop across western Montana this afternoon and evening. Much like yesterday and earlier this morning. Showers and storms will be moving slow resulting in the potential for heavy rain.

Smoky skies will continue to impact western Montana through at least Saturday as smoke from Canada moves south.

High pressure builds Thursday and continues into the weekend. Highs will be in the 70s to low 80s Thursday, low to mid 80s Friday and 80s to low 90s Saturday and Sunday.

Starting next week, a cold front will move through the region bringing another round of showers and thunderstorms by Monday.