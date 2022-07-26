Weather Forecast: Hot temperatures continue

Watch Now
MISSOULA — Temperatures will tick up each afternoon this week as a ridge of high pressure will builds to our west.

The hottest temperatures will be found in Idaho, Washington and Oregon with temperatures reaching 100-110 degrees Wednesday - Saturday.

Western Montana will see temperatures warm into the mid and upper 90s Wednesday - Saturday. Some areas could even reach the low 100s.

Along with the heat, models are showing a higher than average amount of moisture in the air for Montana. This will give a chance for isolated thunderstorms each afternoon this week across western Montana.

