Weather Forecast: Hot temperatures to end the week

MISSOULA — Sunny skies and hot temperatures are expected Wednesday across western Montana and Idaho. Expect highs in the upper 80s to low 90s for most of western Montana.

Even hotter temperatures are expected Thursday as most locations top out in the 90s. The one thing we will keep an eye on is the chance for an isolated thunderstorm or two to develop during the afternoon and evening. These will have the best chance to occur in Idaho and southwest Montana. But for the most part we will stay hot and dry.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for central Idaho starting at 11 am Wednesday and continuing through 8 pm Thursday. Temperatures here are expected to be near or exceeding 100 degrees for the next few days. Areas in the heat advisory include, Dworshak Reservoir, Lowell, Orofino Region and Lower Hells Canyon/Salmon River Region.

A bit cooler but still hot Friday with highs well into the 80s and even pushing 90. Once again, due to daytime heating there will be a chance for some afternoon thunderstorms for Idaho and southwest Montana. But once again, for the most part locations will stay dry.

More typical beginning of June weather moves in for the weekend. High temperatures will top out in the upper 60s to mid 70s on both Saturday and Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds overhead.