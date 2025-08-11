Weather Forecast: Hot temperatures to start the week

MISSOULA — High pressure leads to hot and generally dry weather the start the week. Highs will be running in the upper 80s to mid 90s through Wednesday.

There will be just enough moisture in the atmosphere to allow a few isolated showers to potentially pop up this afternoon and evening, primarily in the mountains along the divide.

We are also anticipating a day with high fire danger on Wednesday as winds are expected to pick up with gusts around 25-35 mph. As temperatures will still be running in the 90s, elevated fire danger is expected during this time.

Cooler weather will move in to end the week as a mostly dry cold front moves through Wednesday night. This will drop temperatures back into the 70s and 80s to end the week and continue into the weekend.