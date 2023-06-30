Weather Forecast: Hot Temps, Isolated Thunderstorms & Breezy Winds Saturday

MISSOULA - High pressure continues to build leading to drier and warmer weather.

Temperatures will warm into the 80s and 90s Friday through Sunday.

Now with that being said, there are still a few weather impacts that will be present this weekend.



Although drier, scattered showers and storms will still be possible Friday and Saturday. These will be most likely in the mountains of southwest Montana. So, if heading into the mountains, still prepare for some thunderstorms. Breezy winds are looking likely Saturday and Sunday. Wind gusts of 25-35 mph could create choppy lake conditions, especially along Flathead Lake. Keep this in mind for those heading to the water.

Looking at Monday and Tuesday of next week, a low pressure system will move north of us through Canada. This will bring cooler temperatures along with the chance of showers to Northwest Montana.

The timing of the rain showers looks to be Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Highs will be in the low 70s in Northwest Montana and mid to upper 70s in west-central and Southwest Montana Tuesday.

