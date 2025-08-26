Weather Forecast: Hot Tuesday, Thunderstorms return Wednesday

MISSOULA — Looking at another hot day around western Montana with highs again making their way into the low and mid 90s by the afternoon.

Smoke from areas wildfires will continue to bring smoky and hazy skies, especially to parts of west-central and southwest Montana.

Good news, changes are on the way!

These changes start as early as tonight in southwest Montana but be most widespread Wednesday and continue Thursday as several rounds of rain showers and thunderstorms move in from the southwest.

Very similar to the beginning of the month, storms that do develop will be capable of producing very heavy rain. Cooler temperatures will also return with highs in the 80s on Wednesday, then 70s to low 80s on Thursday.

Dry weather returns Friday into the weekend with highs running mostly in the low to mid 80s.