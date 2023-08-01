Weather Forecast: Hot weather continues

MISSOULA — Another hot and dry day today across western Montana. This means fire danger is once again very high with impacts from smoke and haze becoming more widespread.

Wednesday will be another hot day with temperatures again in the 90s. We will introduce a chance for thunderstorms to move in across southwest Montana Wednesday afternoon.

A push of monsoon moisture will continue to move in bringing better chances for showers and storms Thursday and Friday. Highs will again be in the 90s Thursday then drop into the 80s Friday.

Temperatures have been trending cooler with wetter conditions for the weekend, especially Saturday. Highs will be in the 70s Saturday then 70s to low 80s Sunday. Rain showers and thunderstorms are looking likely for Saturday as well, becoming more isolated by Sunday.