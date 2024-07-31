Weather Forecast: Hot weather returns to end the week and weekend

MISSOULA — After the nice rain yesterday, the skies have cleared and we are seeing very little haze. Expect sunny skies and highs in the 80s today.

High pressure quickly builds to end the week and weekend. Temperatures return to the 90s Thursday with mid-90s to low 100s returning Friday into the weekend.

Models are showing the ridge breaking down which will bring thunderstorm opportunities back by Sunday. Right now these look most widespread across Northwest Montana.

Looking at next week, temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s through Tuesday. After this, models show temperatures returning to the 80s with even a few showers or storms returning to end next week.

