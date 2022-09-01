Weather Forecast: Hot weather to continue for the holiday weekend

MISSOULA — Temperatures will cool slightly today due to an overnight shortwave.

A shortwave is small low pressure system bringing in moisture and cold air. This shortwave did not last long in our atmosphere due to the high pressure ridge that remains dominant over our region.

Expect only about a five degree cool-down for today, with highs climbing back up into the upper 90s for the holiday weekend.

You can celebrate the end of summer with the Ravalli County Fair in Hamilton, the Sanders County Fair in Plains, or even the kickoff Griz game at the University of Montana on Saturday.

Summer temperatures will stick around for those events and much of next week.

The current jet stream futuretrack is showing a big dive in air pressure next weekend, which means fall weather is not coming we are well into September!