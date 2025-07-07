Weather Forecast: Hot weather to start the week

MISSOULA — High pressure builds for the next two days with sunny and hot weather.

Expect temperatures in the mid 80s to low 90s today then low to mid 90s Tuesday.

Wednesday will be a transition day as a cold front approaches the region. Highs will be in the 80s to low 90s with gusty winds between 20-30 mph developing during the afternoon.

The cold front moves through Wednesday night bringing a few isolated storms to western Montana.

Behind the front, highs drop into the upper 60s and 70s by Thursday with a few showers and storms as well. The best chance showers Thursday will occur across northwest Montana.

High pressure will quickly rebuild for the weekend with sunshine and highs back in the 80s to low 90s.