Weather Forecast: Hot with a few isolated storms to end the week

MISSOULA — Hot temperatures will be the main focus over the next several days with highs reaching the upper 90s and even low 100s by the weekend.

On Thursday, a plume of monsoonal moisture will bring a slight uptick in the potential for thunderstorms by the afternoon and evening. Enough moisture will exist with these storms that wetting rains could occur. Gusty winds will also be a possibility with any storms that develop.

The same weather set up will exist for Friday with very hot temperatures and a few isolated thunderstorms by the afternoon. These look most likely for northwest Montana.

The hottest air with this upcoming heat wave is expected for the weekend. Highs will range in the mid 90s to low 100s for western Montana. Thunderstorm chances will decrease as well with drier and hot air moving in.

Taking a quick look at the extended forecast. Models are showing the ridge of high pressure moving east and cooler air replacing it by the middle to end of next week. This will drop temperatures back closer to seasonal normal as highs are expected to be back in the low to mid 80s by Wednesday of next week.