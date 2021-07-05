Weather Forecast: Hot with a few thunderstorms Monday

MISSOULA — Temperatures remain above normal and hot, however, not nearly as hot as what we experienced last week. Highs Monday will top out in the upper 80s to mid 90s with sunny skies overhead. An isolated thunderstorm can't be ruled out today in far northern Montana along the Montana/Canada border and Glacier National Park also southwest Montana from around Sula to Butte.

Temperatures will be a bit warmer Tuesday as highs top out in the low to upper 90s with sunny skies overhead.

We'll see a bit of a change on Wednesday as a cold front approaches the region. Highs will still make it up into the 90s, however, as the cold front moves through clouds will increase and isolated thunderstorms will be possible for all of western Montana.

Behind the front Thursday will be cooler as highs reach the low to upper 80s.

High pressure looks to quickly build back in for the weekend as temperatures return to the 90s and even low 100s by Saturday.