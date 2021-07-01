Weather Forecast: Hot with isolated thunderstorms Thursday

MISSOULA — Hot temperatures again Thursday with highs soaring well into the 90s across most of western Montana. 100s will again be possible for the low elevations along the Montana/Idaho border (Troy, Libby, Trout Creek).

Thunderstorms will return to western Montana this afternoon. They will first start in southwest Montana by early/mid afternoon then move into west-central and even northwest Montana by late afternoon and evening. A mix of dry and wet storms are expected with gusty winds, lightning, small hail and brief heavy downpours all possible.

Expect the same set up for Friday. Sunny and hot then increasing clouds and isolated thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Southwest and west-central Montana will have the best chance to see these storms develop.

Other than a stray afternoon thunderstorm, hot and dry weather is expected for the 4th of July weekend. High temperatures will remain in the 90s to low 100s with sunny skies overhead.