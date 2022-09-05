Weather Forecast: Hot with smoke and haze through Wednesday

MISSOULA — Smoke and along with hot temperatures will stick around through Wednesday of this week. Smoke will be thick enough today to keep temperatures from reaching their full potential, generally topping out in the mid to upper 80s. Tuesday and Wednesday, if smoke clears a bit temperatures could sore well into the 90s and even upper 90s by Wednesday afternoon.

We are anticipating another day of very high fire danger Wednesday. An approaching cold front will bring gusty winds Wednesday afternoon and evening. Winds could gust around 25-35 mph.

Behind this front temperatures will cool a bit to end the week and into the upcoming weekend. Highs will be in low to upper 70s Thursday and Friday then upper 70s to mid 80s for the weekend.

Unfortunately, showers will be limited with this pattern change. There may be a few light showers and storms that develop Thursday but for the most part our dry weather continues.