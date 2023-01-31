Weather Forecast: Icy roads Tuesday and Wednesday

MISSOULA - Light snow will continue this afternoon and evening for western Montana.

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued with widespread 1" to 3" possible for western Montana through Wednesday morning.

The Bitterroot Valley will see light amounts ranging from 1/2" to 1".

Temperatures will slowly warm through the week, however, some areas will warm faster than others. Examples below:

Wednesday's Highs:

Missoula: 29°

Kalispell: 25°

Hamilton: 37°

Thursday's Highs:

Missoula: 31°

Kalispell: 28°

Hamilton: 39°

Friday's Highs:

Missoula: 40°

Kalispell: 31°

Hamilton: 40°

Our next weather makers move in Friday and continue into the weekend.

However, with temperatures expected to be a bit warm, valleys will see a mix of snow, rain/snow or freezing rain while mountains see snow showers.

