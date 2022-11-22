Weather Forecast: Icy roads with snow and freezing rain tonight

MISSOULA - We're watching for some difficult travel to develop tonight as our next weather system moves in.

This system will bring snow to the mountains while valleys see snow, rain/snow or freezing rain.

Due to this, very icy roads will be possible late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, especially for those locations that experience the freezing rain or drizzle.

High-pressure rebuilds Thursday to Saturday. Inversions could once again set up, however, we are expecting warmer temperatures with highs in the 30s to low 40s.

Models are then showing another arctic air mass setting up Sunday and continuing into next week.

This will open the door for more snow as temperatures top out in the 30s Sunday and then drop into the 20s again next week.

